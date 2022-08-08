Ukraine Flash Appeal (March to December 2022)

Cluster key activities and indicators
Strategic Objective 01
Provide principled and timely, life-saving multisectoral assistance to people affected by the war, that is based on their perceptions and feedback and inclusive of gender, age, and diversity approaches
Strategic Objective 02
Protect conflict-affected people and civilian infrastructure, and advocate for parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law
Strategic Objective 03
Support provision of essential and gender-responsive services that are designed in response to expressed needs of communities, both in areas impacted by the conflict and in locations hosting displaced people
