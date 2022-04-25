Ukraine

Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022: Cluster key activities and indicators (April Revision)

Format
Appeal
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SO1 Strategic Objective

Provide principled and timely life-saving multi-sectoral assistance to people affected by the war considering gender, age and diversity approaches.

Cluster Camp Coordination and Camp Management

ACTIVITY

Strengthen safe access to multi sectorial services at site level through improved site coordination

INDICATOR

# of IDP in collective sites supported by CCCM services

NEED

1'104'905

TARGET

765'601

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content