Ukraine
Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022: Cluster key activities and indicators (April Revision)
Attachments
SO1 Strategic Objective
Provide principled and timely life-saving multi-sectoral assistance to people affected by the war considering gender, age and diversity approaches.
Cluster Camp Coordination and Camp Management
ACTIVITY
Strengthen safe access to multi sectorial services at site level through improved site coordination
INDICATOR
# of IDP in collective sites supported by CCCM services
NEED
1'104'905
TARGET
765'601
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
