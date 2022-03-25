Ukraine: FAO Note on the impact of the war on food security in Ukraine (25 March 2022)

Situation overview

FAO is deeply concerned about the food security situation in Ukraine.

The war that began on 24 February 2022 has caused extensive damage and loss of life in key population centres, spread across rural areas, and sparked massive displacement. As of 23 March, more than 3.6 million people1 had been forced to abandon their homes and flee across borders to safety. Millions more are internally displaced. The violence has escalated rapidly, and it remains extremely difficult to predict the evolution of the conflict and its effect on lives, livelihoods, food security and nutrition.

It is clear that the war has resulted in a massive, and deteriorating, food security challenge. It has already significantly disrupted livelihoods during the agricultural growing season, through physical access constraints and damage to homes, productive assets, agricultural land, roads and other civilian infrastructure.

It is uncertain whether Ukraine will be able to harvest existing crops, plant new ones or sustain livestock production as the conflict evolves.

The conflict has led to port closures, the suspension of oilseed crushing operations and the introduction of export licensing restrictions and bans for some crops and food products. Key cities are being encircled and continue to experience heavy bombardment, leaving people isolated and facing severe shortages of food, water and energy supplies. As insecurity persists and both local and national supply chains are disrupted, people are likely to fall deeper into emergency levels of hunger and malnutrition.

Major concerns include:

• disruption to winter harvesting and spring planting;

• agricultural labour availability, impacted by displacement;

• access to and availability of agricultural inputs, particularly fuel;

• disruption of logistics and food supply chains;

• abandonment of and reduced access to agricultural land;

• damage to crops due to military activity, especially during vegetative stages in spring; and

• destruction of food system assets and infrastructure.

These concerns apply across agricultural activities by smallholders and agribusinesses.

Both are critical to Ukraine’s food security