Ukraine: FAO Humanitarian response update, 18 October 2022

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food (MAPF), Ukraine exported 12.9 million tonnes of cereals, legumes and flour in the 2022/23 marketing year (including September 2022) compared with 20 million tonnes during last year’s marketing year.

Between August and mid-October 2022, more than 7.8 million tonnes of grain and foodstuff have been exported so far through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, of which 24 percent of the cargo has gone to low and lower-middle income countries. The Food Price Index has decreased by nearly 14.6 percent from its peak in March 2022.

As of 26 September 2022, the estimated number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ukraine has decreased from 6.9 million to 6.2 million as many have returned to their homes in the newly accessible areas. For IDPs, access to cash remains the most pressing need.

Through its Rapid Response Plan (RRP) and Grain Storage Support Strategy (GSSS), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) requires a total of USD 180.4 million to assist 979 320 people, address 25 percent of the grain storage needs and strengthen government capacity for food commodity testing and certifications necessary for export at border facilities.

To date, FAO has mobilized USD 79.7 million, leaving a gap of USD 100.7 million, which is urgently needed to support vulnerable households in rural areas during the winter season.