Ukraine: FAO Humanitarian response update, 13 May 2022

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that at least 20 percent of Ukraine’s winter crops – wheat, most notably – may not be harvested or planted. This will further reduce the global food supply, with serious implications for Europe,

Central Asia and beyond.

Food prices were already on the rise due to concerns over crop conditions, exports and price inflation in the energy, fertilizer and feed sectors. As the war in Ukraine sent shocks through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils, food prices soared even higher, reaching a historic peak in March.

As of 3 May, more than 8 million Ukrainians are estimated to be internally displaced. Most of them are women and children who are in besieged areas where people have lived for weeks without access to food, while under the constant threat of bombardment.

FAO’s revised Rapid Response Plan was issued on 19 April 2022, seeking USD 115.4 million to assist 979 320 people in rural areas through December.

To date, FAO has raised USD 11 million. Further contributions are urgently needed to reach more people to maintain the spring cropping season and support the harvest preparation.

FAO is on the ground in Ukraine, rapidly scaling up humanitarian programming. The Organization had a significant presence in the country (81 people) prior to the war, and has increased its sta to 114 members (87 national and 27 international) with additional technical, operational and security sta deployed to support the scale-up.