Ukraine: FAO Humanitarian response update, 12 September 2022

• According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food (MAPF), Ukraine exported only 330 000 tonnes of grain in March, 970 000 tonnes in April, 1.7 million tonnes in May, 2.17 million tonnes in June and 2.66 million tonnes in July. Before the war, Ukraine exported 6 million tonnes of grain monthly through its seaports.

• As of 23 August 2022, the estimated number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) within Ukraine has increased to 6.9 million. This increase of 330 000 IDPs from last month’s figure is largely fueled by new displacements in the east and south of Ukraine. Cash remains the most pressing need for 60 percent of IDPs.

• The revised Rapid Response Plan (RRP) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) requires USD 115.4 million to assist 979 320 people in rural areas through December 2022.

• To address the grain storage crisis, FAO has developed a Grain Storage Support Strategy (GSSS), requiring an additional USD 65 million, as an extension of the RRP, to deploy 4.07 million tonnes of storage capacity in Ukraine – 25 percent of the estimated overall need.

In addition, the strategy will strengthen government capacity for food commodity testing and certifications necessary for export at border facilities.

• To date, FAO has raised USD 73.6 million against the total of USD 180.4 million under the RRP and GSSS, leaving a gap of USD 106.8 million, which are urgently needed to support vulnerable households and increase agricultural production in rural areas.

• FAO continues to work on the ground in Ukraine with a team of over 95 members, including technical and operational personnel deployed to support the scale‑up.