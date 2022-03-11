Ukraine: FAO Humanitarian response update, 11 March 2022

• The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is staying and delivering in Ukraine. Ongoing work has been pivoted to scale up the humanitarian response. Senior staff have been deployed to the country, while regional and headquarters teams dedicated to Ukraine have also been reinforced.

• Staff safety continues to be a priority. All of FAO’s staff in Ukraine are safe and determined to remain and support the humanitarian response. While most personnel have already been relocated to safer areas, FAO continues evacuating those still trapped in dangerous locations.

• FAO has been providing humanitarian support, including cash and agricultural inputs, to rural families in eastern parts of the country since 2015.

• On 7 March 2022, FAO launched a Rapid Response Plan for Ukraine, seeking USD 50 million to assist 240 000 vulnerable rural people affected by the war.

• FAO has already started conducting needs assessments to access critical real-time data on markets, input prices and availability, and agricultural impacts of the war.

• FAO continues working closely with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food to identify emerging needs and priority actions to safeguard rural livelihoods and will continue to monitor the situation.

• FAO co-leads the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster in Ukraine, which has been fully operational in eastern Ukraine since December 2014. The cluster coordinator has been moved to Lviv and is supporting the ongoing sector response.