Ukraine: FAO Humanitarian response update, 11 April 2022

• Preliminary results from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) monitoring system show a worsening trend in food security, especially in oblasts with active ongoing fighting and those with the highest numbers of displaced people. Within those hosting significant populations of internally displaced people (IDPs), 20 percent of host households lack cash to meet their basic food needs and cover bills, and on average 80 percent are resorting to various coping mechanisms and incurring debts.

• FAO is particularly concerned about disruption to winter harvesting and spring planting; agricultural labour availability, impacted by displacement; access to and availability of agricultural inputs, particularly fuel; disruption of logistics and food supply chains; abandonment of and reduced access to agricultural land; damage to crops due to military activity, especially during vegetative stages in spring; and destruction of food system assets and infrastructure.

• FAO issued an advanced draft of its revised Rapid Response Plan (RRP) on 8 April 2022, seeking USD 115.4 million to assist 981 627 people in rural areas until end December.

• To date, FAO has raised USD 8.4 million to reach 70 941 people with livelihoods support. With more resources, FAO will be able to reach more people in time for the spring season.

• FAO is on the ground in Ukraine, scaling up operations. FAO already had a significant presence in the country with 81 people. Since the war began,

FAO’s progamme has pivoted towards humanitarian programming and, with staff now in relatively safer areas, 12 additional national and international staff have been recruited and 12 humanitarian specialist staff have been surged to support the scale‑up.