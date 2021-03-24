Ukraine Fact Sheet, February 2021

Presence: The UN Refugee Agency has been working in Ukraine since 1994 and established a country office the following year. A host country agreement was signed in September 1996.

Legal framework: Ukraine acceded to the 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees and the 1967 Protocol in 2002. A 2011 law regulates the treatment of refugees and other persons of concern in Ukraine.

Strategy: UNHCR’s work in Ukraine is guided by its Multi-Year, MultiPartner Protection and Solutions (MYMP) Strategy which sets forth UNHCR’s plans for engagement for a period of five years (2018-2022).