Ukraine to Expand COVID-19 Vaccination, with Additional World Bank Financing

WASHINGTON, December 10, 2021 – The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved today $150 million in Additional Financing for the Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination Project. These funds will help prevent, detect and respond to the threats posed by COVID-19 and strengthen Ukraine’s national public health system.

About $120 million of the additional financing will help the Government of Ukraine purchase 16.5 million doses of vaccines, enough to vaccinate about 20 percent of the population. The procurement of these vaccine doses will also help ensure that 10 million individuals from priority population groups are able to receive full COVID-19 vaccination. The remaining $30 million will finance IT, communications and public outreach, capacity building, as well as cold chain and waste management equipment to strengthen vaccine deployment.

“This new additional financing will help Ukraine continue strengthening its COVID-19 response and vaccination activities. Ukraine still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, and as such, is paying a high economic and human price, particularly with the emergence of new virus variants,” said Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe. “Therefore, scaling-up procurement and deployment of vaccines, combined with measures to detect incidence and address vaccine hesitancy, are critical.”

Prior to this, the World Bank provided Ukraine with $155 million to support the health sector’s pandemic response, through both the Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination Project and the Serving People, Improving Health Project. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the World Bank has provided Ukraine with a total of $1.8 billion in budget support and investment projects.

The World Bank’s overall portfolio of projects supports improvements in basic public services that directly benefit ordinary people, in areas such as water supply, sanitation, heating, power, energy efficiency, roads, social protection, education and healthcare, as well as private sector development. Since Ukraine joined the World Bank in 1992, the Bank’s commitments to the country have totaled more than $14 billion in about 80 projects and programs.

