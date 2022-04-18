Ukraine
Ukraine: Evacuations from Eastern Oblasts (April 2022)
Attachments
Context and Methodology
Since the escalation of conflict in February 2022, over 7.14 million people have been displaced internally throughout Ukraine. Since the beginning of April, shifts in military trends have led to a second wave of population movement out of Eastern Oblasts, including Donetska and Luhanska, as well as Kharkiv and Mariupol, largely toward the direction of Dnipro. On 7th April 2022, the Mayor of Dnipro urged women, children and elderly new arrivals to move onwards from the city of Dnipro, in the light of the threat of conflict. As a result, key Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) arrival hubs and transit hubs in Central and Eastern Oblasts are seeing an increase in new arrivals, often in areas which were already overwhelmed by the arrival of previous waves of IDPs since the beginning of the conflict. In order to support the provision of humanitarian assistance to populations recently evacuated from the East of Ukraine and to better understand the situation in their areas of origin, REACH conducted a Rapid Assessment through 18 Key Informants Interviews with aid agencies, local authorities and collective site managers in Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi, Cherkasy and Dnipro between April 09 and April 14. Interviews covered population movement patterns, demographic profile of the displaced, as well as local preparedness to new IDP arrivals and critical unmet needs. This brief presents a summary of findings from the assessment mission. Due to the purposive nature of the sampling methodology, findings should be considered indicative only.
Summary of Findings
In early April, concerns began to mount regarding a potential large scale offensive in the Donbass region. Authorities in Eastern Oblasts have called for a mass evacuation of women, children and elderly people via Dnipro. In addition to arrivals from the East, KIs report that Dnipro is also receiving evacuees from Kharkiv area to the North, and Mariupol area to the South.
Subsequently, there has been a marked increase in arrivals at train stations and at collective sites in Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi, Pavlohrad and Poltava. While it is difficult to quantify overall arrivals, numbers of IDPs registered for longer stays has rapidly increased in these areas, in addition to large numbers of people who do not register due to being in transit, according to Key Informants (KIs).
As Dnipro authorities are strongly encouraging incoming IDPs to move onwards from Dnipro following their arrival, IDPs have been moving westwards toward other Central Oblasts, Kyiv area, and toward the West according to KIs. There is a consensus among KIs that most IDPs arriving in this current wave of displacement are much more likely to settle for the long term in areas closer to their area of origin and increasingly in smaller rural settlements, suggesting that assistance is also required outside urban centers.
KIs report that new arrivals are disproportionately women and children, as well as elderly people and persons with disabilities, often from poorer socioeconomic background. Many among new arrivals are reportedly those who were reluctant to leave during previous phases of the crisis due to lack of financial means to resettle elsewhere, or mobility impediments, as well as isolated persons.
As of April 15th, KIs in Dnipro were reporting a reduction in numbers of arrivals from the peak observed during the previous week, which is attributed to the attack on the Kramatorsk train station on April 8th, the subsequent drastic reduction in train evacuation routes, and to above cited reluctance to move. Further peaks of arrivals are nevertheless expected as conflict unfolds.
While there is a strong response and coordination from Oblast and municipal authorities with support from volunteer networks and aid actors, there are critical unmet needs in areas of arrival or transit, including for medicines, equipment, food and non-food items, in particular in temporary displacement sites. While distributions of food and NFIs have been taking place in some collective sites, local authorities and collective site managers report continued shortages, in particular for hygiene items, equipment and baby food.
The current response is relying heavily on private initiatives and the public workforce and KIs expressed concerns regarding the sustainability of the response without structural support to local responders, including through provision of predictable item delivery, scale up of pre-positioning of key items in anticipation of future peaks in arrivals, and gap filling support to existing service delivery.