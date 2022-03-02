Ukraine: EU coordinates more emergency assistance as Commissioner Lenarčič visits Poland

In light of the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to the neighbouring countries for safety, the European Commission continues to coordinate emergency assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for the people in Ukraine.

26 European countries, including recently Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Norway and Portugal, have already offered support such as medical aid kits, medicine, sleeping bags, generators.

Following Moldova’s request for assistance, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Finland and Sweden offered items such as ambulances, tents, blankets, and a field kitchen, in addition to earlier offers by France, Austria and the Netherlands.

Slovakia and Poland have also activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism requesting support in dealing with the influx of refugees from Ukraine. Greece and Germany are sending tents, blankets and masks to Slovakia, while France is sending medicine and other medical equipment to Poland.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “Russia’s war in Ukraine is amounting to a humanitarian catastrophe not seen in decades in Europe. People inside Ukraine, but also hundreds of thousands fleeing to the neighbouring countries are seeking safety. The EU, through its Civil Protection Mechanism, is coordinating 24/7 with Ukrainian authorities, as well as Moldova, Poland and Slovakia receiving the displaced people. Thank you to all European countries that already offered their support. The EU stands in full solidarity with Ukrainian people at this horrific time.”

Commissioners Lenarčič and Johansson in Poland

Today, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, are travelling to Poland to assess the situation on the ground and assistance and coordination needs for providing protection to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

This afternoon, they will visit the Medyka border crossing point between Poland and Ukraine. Together they will meet with representatives from local NGOs working on the ground and will visit reception facilities in the vicinity.