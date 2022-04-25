Ukraine: EU coordinates further medical evacuations

As the war continues and people arrive from Ukraine, health systems in neighbouring countries face significant pressure. Poland, Slovakia, Moldova, and Ukraine have requested assistance from the EU for evacuating patients in need of medical attention.

In response, the EU has now coordinated the evacuation of nearly 200 people via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to 11 European countries (Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Romania, Luxembourg, Belgium, Spain and Portugal).

This is supported by the first rescEU medical evacuation plane, which is helping transfer Ukrainian patients. The aircraft is financed by the EU and hosted by Norway, a participating state of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “Among the millions of people fleeing the Russian aggression in Ukraine, chronically ill patients are the ones that urgently need specialised medical care. We are seeing strong solidarity from Member States who are making beds available to treat those most in need. This is saving lives and putting EU solidarity into action.”