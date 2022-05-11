Ukraine: EU coordinates a convoy of firefighting trucks from Italy to Ukraine

Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to the unfathomable destruction of infrastructure and critical equipment. The EU is coordinating and co-financing deliveries of material assistance from Europe to Ukraine, ranging from immediate relief items like medicine and food, to more strategic equipment such as mobile hospitals and fire engines.

This week, a large convoy of 45 vehicles is on its way to Ukraine. This crucial firefighting equipment offered by Italy via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism includes 41 trucks, 3 special-use vehicles, and 1 trailer.

On 2 May, the fire engines were loaded on trains in Italy, and they have now arrived at the EU’s logistics hub in Slovakia. The cargo was accompanied by 15 Italian firefighters and 3 representatives of the Italian Civil Protection Department, who will hand over the vehicles to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service which urgently needs such equipment.

The official handover will be carried out today in the presence of the Italian Ambassador in Slovakia, Ms Catherine Flumiani, the Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Slovakia, Mr Vladimír Šucha, and the Head of the State Fire and Rescue Brigade of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Transcarpathian region, Mr Yurii Chopei.

This fire engine convoy is part of the largest-ever operation coordinated via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. All EU countries, plus Norway and Turkey have already offered life-saving items to Ukraine via the Mechanism.

As the amount of assistance has reached unprecedented levels, the EU has set up logistics hubs in neighbouring countries to facilitate the aid delivery. As of today, over 26,000 tonnes of aid, including medical supplies, mobile hospitals, shelter, ambulances, food and energy equipment has been shipped to Ukraine via the logistics hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.