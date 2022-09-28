Ukraine: EU brings together the humanitarian community to help protect Ukrainians from upcoming winter

As the Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine rages on, humanitarian needs in the country continue to rise rapidly. In view of an effective and timely humanitarian response, the EU is organising the Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting in Brussels today.

Opened by European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, the high-level meeting will discuss the major challenges in providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine today and how to overcome them.

The participants include representatives of EU Member States, United Nations organisations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Bank, various humanitarian NGO organisations the EU is funding in Ukraine, and other main donors.

The meeting comes at a time when the humanitarian community is facing serious challenges in Ukraine, most notably in regard to (i) setting up winterised shelters, (ii) ensuring humanitarian access to all corners of the country to reach all those in need, and (iii) addressing recurring violations of international humanitarian law by Russia.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “The upcoming winter will be one of the harshest Ukrainians are ever going to face. In addition to Russia’s ruthless attacks, Ukrainians will be threatened by freezing temperatures due to damaged housing and heating systems. The humanitarian community must be fully prepared to assist the people affected. Today, we brought together the key players in the humanitarian sector to tackle the major challenges in delivering aid to the most vulnerable. A unified and coordinated approach is needed to help Ukraine get through this winter. The EU standpoint has always been clear – we will continue supporting Ukraine through all the hardships to come.”