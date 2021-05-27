Ukraine: EU allocates €25.4 million in humanitarian aid

As the conflict in eastern Ukraine enters its eighth year, the European Commission has announced €25.4 million in humanitarian aid to help people still suffering from the ongoing hostilities. This brings the total of EU humanitarian aid to €190 million since the start of the conflict.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: "The conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to take a heavy toll on civilians, while the attention of the media and international community is fading. The EU continues to address the humanitarian needs on both sides of the contact line. While our help remains there for those largely suffering in silence lasting solutions for peace and stability must be pursued."

The funding announced today will help the conflict-affected people access healthcare, including better preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and protection services such as legal support. It will help to repair damaged houses, schools and hospitals. It will provide the most vulnerable people with means to meet their basic needs and support access to safe water and education in emergencies. The needs of vulnerable people, such as elderly and people with disabilities, will be prioritised.

Background

Since March 2014, the conflict in eastern Ukraine has affected over 5.2 million people, 3.4 million of whom are still in need of humanitarian assistance. The ongoing conflict continues to worsen the humanitarian situation for civilians living on both sides of the contact line. People have difficulty to sustain their livelihoods and access food, while the mental health and psychosocial situation is also deteriorating.

The coronavirus pandemic has put an additional strain on the civilian population's already dire situation. The conflict-affected areas are particularly hard hit due to the age of the population, the rundown healthcare system and constraints to access pensions and other services. Indiscriminate shelling continues to hamper the provision of essential services, such as water and electricity, on both sides of the contact line. Ukraine ranks fifth in the world for civilian casualties linked to landmines and unexploded ordnances.