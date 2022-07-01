Ukraine ETC Situation Report #9 (Reporting period: 16/06/2022 to 30/06/2022)

Highlights

• On 27 June, the ETC Services for Communities Officer, in collaboration with WFP, organised a focus group discussion to collect feedback on the ETC Chatbot in an internally displaced people (IDP) collective centre in Lviv.

• From 22 to 26 June, the ETC conducted an assessment for the establishment of secure internet connectivity services in the interagency workspace in Odesa. The ETC is now finalising the cabling setup and Internet Service Provider (ISP) services prior to the deployment. This facility will also host a Remote Security Operations Centre (RSOC) which will be remotely monitored by UNDSS.

• On 24 June, the ETC facilitated a training session on security communications systems (SCS) for WFP security staff and drivers, to improve staff safety and security in the field.

Overview

Four months into the hostilities in Ukraine, concerns about the impact of the conflict on global food supplies are growing, with key ports for the export of grain blocked due to the hostilities.

The estimated toll of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine surpassed 10,000 including 4,731 deaths as of 27 June, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The OHCHR has stated that actual numbers may be significantly higher as many reports of casualties are still awaiting corroboration. The most intense hostilities continue to take place in Donetska, Luhanska, and Kharkivska oblasts.