Ukraine ETC Situation Report #8 (Reporting period: 03/06/2022 to 15/06/2022)

Highlights

• On 06 June, the ETC supported the setup of a backup Security Operations Centre (SOC) managed by the United Nations Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) in Lviv.

• From 07-09 June, the ETC team conducted a second mission to Mukachevo to follow up on the setup of the main UNDSS SOC, provide training on security communications, and check the configuration of security communications systems (SCS) in armoured vehicles for UN agencies.

• A Services for Communities Officer from the Global ETC arrived in Lviv on 07 June for a mission to support the rollout of the ETC Chatbot. The ETC is engaging with its partners on the ground to continue to expand the content of the Chatbot and promote awareness of the tool amongst the affected population and humanitarian partners.