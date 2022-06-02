Ukraine ETC Situation Report #7 (Reporting period: 20/05/2022 to 02/06/2022)

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster was activated in Ukraine on 3 March 2022 following the escalation of armed conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. The ETC is deploying cybersecurity solutions and VSATs to provide secure networks and backup connectivity to humanitarians, while working to obtain approvals for the establishment of radio security communications.

Highlights

• From 23-26 May, the ETC team conducted a mission in support of the setup of a Security Operations Centre (SOC) managed by the United Nations Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) in Mukachevo.

• The ETC checked the configuration of security communications systems in armoured vehicles for UN agencies to strengthen the safety and security of staff in the field.

• As of 01 June, the ETC is providing secure internet connectivity services to 168 staff from 10 humanitarian organisations, including UN agencies and INGOs, in two interagency workspaces in Dnipro and Lviv