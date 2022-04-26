Ukraine ETC Situation Report #5 (Reporting period: 13/04/2022 to 26/04/2022)

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster was activated in Ukraine on 3 March 2022 following the escalation of armed conlict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. The ETC is deploying cyber security solutions and VSATs to provide secure networks and back-up connectivity to humanitarians, while working to obtain approvals for the establishment of radio security communications.

Highlights

In order to better support the deployment of services in Ukraine, the ETC team have relocated from Krakow, Poland, to Lviv in western Ukraine. Equipment prepositioned in the warehouse in Rzeszow Poland has been shipped to Lviv and Dnipro.

On 16 April, the ETC deployed a cyber security solution designed by its partner Cisco Crisis Response at an interagency humanitarian workspace in Lviv.

Approximately 52 humanitarians have registered on the secure network.