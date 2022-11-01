Ukraine ETC Situation Report #16 (Reporting period: 01/10/2022 to 31/10/2022)

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) was activated in Ukraine on 3 March 2022 following the escalation of armed conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. ETC SitReps are distributed every month.
Highlights
The ETC is following up with the Ukrainian State Centre of Radio Frequencies (UCRF) on the final stages of the VHF radio license approval. Once granted, the license will be used to establish a security communications network for humanitarians in Ukraine.
In October, the ETC supported the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO) to develop their telecommunications preparedness plan and provided training on satellite connectivity and VHF radio communications to eight UNRCO and 35 WFP staff in Kyiv.
A total of 14,552 users have accessed information relating to humanitarian assistance through the ETC Chatbot. The ETC is working with a new content provider for the ETC Chatbot service―the Coordination Centre for Legal Aid Provision (CCLAP).