Ukraine ETC Situation Report #11 (Reporting period: 16/07/2022 to 31/07/2022)

Highlights

The ETC is supporting the setup and maintenance of five physical and remote UNDSS-managed Security Operations Centres (SOCs) in Ukraine. The ETC is working with UNDSS to review to the locations of the remote SOCs in Ukraine.

Since 16 April, the ETC is providing secure internet connectivity and ICT helpdesk services to 261 staff from 12 humanitarian organizations, including UN agencies and INGOs, in two interagency workspaces in Dnipro and Lviv.

Since the launch of the ETC Chatbot – vBezpetsi – a total of 9,271 users in Ukraine have accessed information relating to humanitarian assistance. The ETC continues to explore channels to boost the visibility of the Chatbot among UN agencies in Ukraine.

Overview

Five months into the hostilities in Ukraine, concerns about the impact of the conflict on global food supplies are growing, with key ports for the export of grain blocked.

The estimated toll of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine surpassed 12,272 civilian casualties, including 5,237 deaths as of 25 July, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The OHCHR has stated that actual numbers may be significantly higher as many reports of casualties are still awaiting corroboration. The most intense hostilities continue to take place in Donetska, Luhanska, and Kharkivska oblasts.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reports that 6.27 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine due to the conflict, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) puts the total number of refugees having crossed international borders at 10.35 million.