Ukraine ETC Situation Report #10 (Reporting period: 01/07/2022 to 15/07/2022)

Highlights

• From 06 to 21 July, the ETC team is conducting a joint assessment mission with the United Nations Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) to Kyiv. The mission conducted an assessment for the setup of a UNDSS Security Information Operations Centre; checked the configuration of security communications systems (SCS) in the armoured vehicles of UN agencies; and conducted an assessment on the potential site for the installation of a Very High Frequency (VHF) repeater.

• The ETC team is closely following up with the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO) and UNDSS to liaise with the Government of Ukraine on the UN’s request for a VHF licence as the backup means of telecommunications in the country.

• Since the launch of the ETC Chatbot – vBeztpesi – on 20 June, a total of 8,561 users in Ukraine have accessed information relating to humanitarian assistance.

Overview

Four months into the hostilities in Ukraine, concerns about the impact of the conflict on global food supplies are growing, with key ports for the export of grain blocked.

The estimated toll of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine surpassed 11,500 including 5,024 deaths as of 12 July, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The OHCHR has stated that actual numbers may be significantly higher as many reports of casualties are still awaiting corroboration. The most intense hostilities continue to take place in Donetska, Luhanska, and Kharkivska oblasts.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reports that 6.27 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine due to the conflict, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) puts the total number of refugees having crossed international borders at 9.17 million.