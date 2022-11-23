Ukraine: Escalation of attacks across the country, Flash Update No.7 (23 Nov 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarians in Ukraine are working to support people facing the challenges imposed by the energy crisis. Over the past weeks, more than 430,000 people have received some sort of direct winter assistance, and nearly 400 generators have been distributed to ensure energy in hospitals, schools, and other critical facilities.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A new wave of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this afternoon has left millions of people in all regions of the country without electricity, adding to the already grave energy crisis faced by millions of Ukrainians. The emergency power outages – which come on top to the ongoing scheduled cuts – also affect access to water and heating, at a time when temperatures are below zero in many parts of the country. Today’s strikes happened just a few hours after the European Parliament passed a resolution declaring the Russian Federation a “state sponsor of terrorism”, stating that deliberate attacks and atrocities committed against Ukraine violate human rights law and international humanitarian law.

Following the attacks, some Ukrainian regions like Lviv in the west, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa in the south and Chernihiv in the north have been completely disconnected from electricity. Blackouts are also affecting large parts of the central regions of Vinnytsya and Dnipro, western Khmelnitsk, northern-eastern Kharkiv and Sumy, southern Mykolaiv and the capital Kyiv. According to the Ministry of Energy, temporary power outages have affected all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

In Kyiv, the entire population – estimated at around 3 million people – was left without water today, and authorities stated they are working around the clock to restore the supply. The attacks caused delays in trains and metro, and hours of traffic jams were reported across the city as people tried to rush to their homes when the air raid alarms were lifted, around 3 p.m., more than two hours after being activated. People in some parts of the city are also facing challenges with the heating system, with temporary cuts of internet and mobile data also reported in the past hours. In addition to energy infrastructure, residential buildings were also hit in Kyiv and in Chabany and Vyshhorod towns, in the outskirts of the capital. While search and rescue teams are still on operating, authorities have confirmed that over 30 civilians have been killed or injured in the three localities.

In Kharkiv, people had to be evacuated from metro stations, as the power cuts forced all electric transport to stop. In Odesa, the heating system stopped working, and the lack of electricity also led the stoppage of the region’s water pumps. In Dnipro, water supply has been affected, and in Dniproand Lviv, internet stopped working for several hours.

The strikes targeting energy infrastructure were not the only attacks affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine over the past 24 hours. In the Zaporizhzhia region, there have been reports of a new-born killed due to an airstrike that hit a maternity ward of a hospital in Vilniansk, close to the front line. Children were also killed and injured due to hostilities in the Kherson and Berislav districts, of the Kherson region. Attacks also impacted people trying to receive assistance, as a Government facility in Zaporizhzhia used by volunteers to distribute supplies to people affected by the war was hit, killing and injuring some civilians who were there when the attack happened.