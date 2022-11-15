Ukraine: Escalation of attacks across the country, Flash Update No.6 (15 Nov 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Millions of people in Ukraine are without electricity, water or heating today, following a wave of missile attacks that hit critical infrastructure in at least 16 of the country’s 24 regions and in the capital Kyiv. According to the Government and Ukrainian Air Force, approximately 100 missiles were launched on the country this afternoon, mainly targeting energy infrastructure but also leaving some civilians injured or killed and homes destroyed in the capital Kyiv. The new wave of attacks on Ukraine comes just a few hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s address to the G-20, calling on the group to support its plan to end the war, and one day after his first visit to Kherson, from where Russia withdrew its troops last week. Kherson and dozens of other towns and villages in this southern region of the country had been under Russian control since the first weeks of the war in early March.

The new wave of missile attacks – the largest on energy infrastructure since the start of the war according to the Ministry of Energy – has caused widespread delays in trains across the country and left millions of people without telecommunications. Power outages are affecting between 80 and 90 per cent of people in the regions like the western Ternopil or Lviv and affecting water pumping systems in the western Ivano-Frankivska region and eastern Kharkiv region. People in other regions and cities across the country face similar challenges. The damage to civilian infrastructure comes at a critical time when the temperature is dropping below zero, raising concerns about a serious humanitarian crisis during the harsh Ukrainian winter if people are unable to heat their homes.

In the capital Kyiv and across the region, authorities informed that many homes have been destroyed in the centre of the city, just a few kilometres from the Government and United Nations offices, leaving a still unconfirmed number of people killed and injured. Rescue and search operations are still ongoing. Emergency power outages have been introduced in the capital, where the population has already been dealing with regular power cuts since the wave of attacks on energy in Ukraine started on 10 October.