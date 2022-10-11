Ukraine: Escalation of attacks across the country, Flash Update No.2 [EN/UK]

HIGHLIGHTS

Missile attacks and airstrikes on cities across Ukraine continued for a second day, following a massive attack on 10 October.

The UN Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine condemned the attacks on civilian areas – resulting in scores more civilian casualties.

Ukrainian authorities reported damage to critical civilian infrastructure in 12 of 24 oblasts as well as efforts to restore utilities.

The UN and humanitarian partners reported on ongoing assistance-response efforts, including as yesterday’s attacks were taking place.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Missile attacks and airstrikes on cities across Ukraine continued 11 October, the day after they killed and injured scores of civilians killed and damaged critical infrastructure in many parts of the country, including Kyiv (see Ukraine: Escalation of attacks across the country – Flash Update No.1). In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply shocked by today's large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured,” and adding that, “this constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price.” Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown, in her statement, also condemned yesterday’s attacks and their devastating impact on civilians – while stressing that humanitarian assistance continued to be delivered to people in desperate need of support. “Humanitarian aid will not stop,” the Humanitarian Coordinator said. “The United Nations and the entire humanitarian community are committed to staying and continuing our work to save lives and support people whose lives have been devastated by this war.”

At the same time, widespread attacks impacting infrastructure continued to be reported across the country on 11 October by the authorities and humanitarian partners. Explosions were reportedly heard and missiles and drones were reportedly intercepted in the western Khmelnytska, Lvivska and Rivnenska oblasts, in the northern Kyivska oblast, and in the southern Mykolaivska and Odeska oblasts, as well as in the central Dnipropetrovska oblast. In central Vinnytska oblast, a thermal power plant was reportedly hit.

Among the impacts of yesterday’s attacks, the Ministry of Interior Affairs was reported to have announced more than 110 civilian casualties across Ukraine – with at least 14 people killed and 97 others injured. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) reported 11 October that critical, civilian infrastructure had been impacted in 12 of the country’s 24 oblasts – with electricity and water supply-systems as well as telecommunications affected. SESU said that some 300 settlements remained without power, including in Khmelnytska, Kyivska, Sumska, and Ternopilska oblasts. Meanwhile, Ukrainian electricity-grid operator Ukrenergo announced measures including calling on Ukrainians to reduce their power consumption during peak-usage hours in the evenings.