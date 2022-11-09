Ukraine: Energy infrastructure damage - Situation overview for 10-24th October 2022

The invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has led to wide-spread infrastructural damage across the country. Most recently, between 10th and 24th October, the number and severity of conflict incidents affecting energy infrastructure has drastically increased. This has affected regions situated both in proximity to and at a distance from the line of contact (Map 1 in the PDF). Within this two week period, damage incidents impacting energy infrastructure were record in 19 out of 25 oblasts, as well as in the capital city of Kyiv.

Based on a review of official and media reports along with the analysis of satellite imagery, this situation overview seek to provide a summary of the impacts on access to energy and subsequent humanitarian consequences. Incidents relating to energy infrastructure damage were identified through a review of social and news media, and damage to the object was then confirmed via analysis of satellite imagery. Please note that due to the limitations affecting the media review, the count of damaged facilities may not include all affected power generating and transmitting facilities. The results of the imagery analysis do not allow for an assessment of the degree to which the facility is damaged, instead they only confirm that an incident did in fact occur at that location