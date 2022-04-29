Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine Emergency : Utilisation of Logistics Cluster common services for medical supplies, 19 April 2022
Attachments
Overview
Medical supplies include a variety of commodities with different regulatory and storage/transportation requirements. Most medical supplies utilised by humanitarian partners as part of the Ukraine response include:
• Pharmaceuticals (under 30°C)
• Pharmaceuticals (+2°C to +8°C)
• Disposable medical devices • Reusable medical equipment, instruments, devices • Controlled substances (narcotics)
• Dangerous goods • Medical infrastructure (mobile clinic, ambulance, etc)