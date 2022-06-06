Ukraine Emergency – UNHCR Poland Protection Factsheet (3 June 2022)

KEY FIGURES

4.5 million views of UNHCR Poland HELP page, making it the most visited HELP site globally

10,678 interviews were conducted with refugees crossing from Ukraine into Poland to understand experiences and intentions

12 Blue Dot hubs active across Poland and more being established

Over 15,000 refugees received in person support and counselling at Blue Dots in Poland

Around 620 people benefitted from protection-related trainings conducted by UNHCR and partners

What protection risks do refugees from Ukraine face?

As almost all refugees from Ukraine arriving in Poland are women, children and older people, the high level of distress, family separation resulting in large numbers of unaccompanied and separated children and single parents, and risks of genderbased violence, sexual exploitation and abuse are multiplied. Trafficking risks by those who might try to exploit refugees’ vulnerability with promises of free transport, accommodation, employment or other forms of assistance are heightened.

UNHCR’s work to protect refugees in Poland includes information and communication with communities, identification of people with specific needs, referrals to specialised services and legal counselling. These interventions are increasingly tailored to specific groups, including the LGBTIQ+ community, people with disability, isolated older persons, minorities, and women and girls at risk.