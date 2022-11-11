Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (9 November 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Intense fighting continued in hotspots in Luhanska and Donteska oblasts in eastern Ukraine while daily airstrikes took place across the country. Scheduled power cuts continue in eight regions of Ukraine, with about 4.5 million people remaining without access to electricity.

As of 27 October, IOM estimates 6.5 million people are internally displaced across Ukraine. This represents a slight increase compared to 6.2 million at the end of September. 450,000 have been newly displaced within the last 30 days.

Humanitarian needs continue to grow as people are feeling the compounding impacts of the war and the cold weather. UNHCR’s top priorities are to deliver the winterization response and critical assistance to people living in the newly retaken areas.