Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (7 September 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The situation in Zaporizhzhia remains highly concerning. The IAEA mission reached the Nuclear Power Plant on 1 September to conduct assessments on damage and functionality. It is foreseen that continued targeting of energy supply lines and infrastructure will significantly affect access to electricity and gas in the coming winter period.

As hostilities continue across Ukraine, IDP arrivals are increasing in several oblasts. According to IOM's latest General Population Survey, 330,000 people were newly displaced inside the country in the last month. Most newly displaced persons are coming from the east and south of the country.

Security conditions in the east and south remain dire, prompting authorities to extend mandatory evacuations to parts of Kharkivska, Mykolaivska and Zaporizka oblasts.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

More than 2 million people have been reached with assistance from UNHCR and its partners, including protection services, assistance through cash or essential items, and housing support.

Mobile protection teams will be launched targeting IDPs living in collective centres located in schools in Zakarpatska oblast in order to provide counselling and assistance to more vulnerable persons that require urgent support with alternative accommodation to avoid the risk of eviction.

Enrolment for UNHCR's multi-purpose cash assistance was expanded to Odeska oblast on 5 September. Some 25,000 individuals will be enrolled in this region through a multi-service protection centre and two mobile teams.