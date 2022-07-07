Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (5 July 2022)

The humanitarian needs in Ukraine are enormous and continue to grow.More than four months since the escalation of conflict in the country, deadly shelling and missile attacks continue, causing destruction, civilian injuries and deaths.Over the past week, missiles struck a busy shopping centre in Kremenchuk and residential buildings in Odesa region, killing and wounding civilians. Ukranian forces are said to have withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk in the east, where the situation remains particularly difficult.

UNHCR has expanded the scale and reach of programmes with the aim of delivering assistance and services as close as possible to the places where people are sheltering or are displaced. UNHCR’s response has now reached more than 1.5 million people with protection services, cash assistance and essential items to address immediate needs, and shelter support to provisionally repair damaged homes and create or improve sleeping spaces in reception and collective centres to protect people from the elements.

UNHCR operates as part of the inter-agency emergency response and leads three clusters -Protection, Shelter and NFIs(non-food items), and CCCM(Camp Coordination and Camp Management.

While providing immediate relief to those fleeing, UNHCR is also working closely with local and national actors to lay the groundwork for recovery and durable solutions and ensure that our response is aligned with social programmes thus effectively reinforcing and complementing national systems.

The medium to longer-term needs of conflict-affected people, IDPs, and returnees will increase as the war continues and recovery will be more challenging, requiring sustained support from the humanitarian and broader international community.