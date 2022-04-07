Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (4 April 2022)

7.1 million Internally displaced people in Ukraine

12.65 million People directly affected by military hostilities

The war in Ukraine has triggered one of the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crises on record. The geographic scope of the hostilities is large and attacks indiscriminate, forcing people to flee their homes while millions are trapped in areas of escalating conflict.

Under the leadership of the United Nations Crisis Coordinator, UNHCR operates as part of the inter-agency humanitarian response, working in close coordination with local authorities and humanitarian partners. UNHCR is leading three clusters - Protection, Shelter and NFIs (non-food items), and CCCM (Camp Coordination and Camp Management).

The overall goal of UNHCR's operational delivery is to provide immediate relief to those fleeing military hostilities, while helping to stabilize a situation of fast-paced displacement.

In the emergency response, UNHCR has been: