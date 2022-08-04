Ukraine

Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (3 August 2022)

KEY RESPONSE FIGURES

  • Nearly 1.6 million people reached with assistance to date
  • 450,078 people received targed protection assistance and information at border points, transit, and reception centres and through hotlines.
  • UNHCR has disbursed cash assistance to 436,00 individuals to support their basic needs.
  • 647,511 people received essential items, clothes, shelter materials and food assistance
  • 128,335 people have received assistance through 160 humanitarian convoys delivered to hard-hit areas
  • 85,207 sleeping places created/impoved in a total of 278 reception & collective centres

