Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (28 September 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

UNHCR published updated finding based on 4,800 survey responses from Ukrainian refugees hosted In countries across Europe and beyond, providing insights into the challenges they are facing, as well as their Intentions. Support to enable people to return and rebuild their lives in a sustainable and dignified way is also critical for Ukraine's recovery.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator met with local organizations and volunteers in Kharkiv on 26 September and noted the dire humanitarian situation in the oblast. The UN and humanitarian partners are stepping up efforts to help people in the newly accessible areas. (More updates on pg.2)

24 September marked 7 months of Russia's war against Ukraine. Every additional day of the war is bringing new tragedies and suffering. Damage to homes and critical civilian infrastructure have made life unbearable for millions of people and disrupted essential services.

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to supporting communities in recently liberated areas, distributions continued to support communities In need in Mykolaivska. Kirovoltradska and Odeska oblasts where more than 8,000 NRs Including winter Items such as thermoses were delivered In Mykolaiv. UNHCR partner TTA distributed 1,500 Jerry cans to families in need. Considering serious problems with the water supply in Mykolaiv, these jerry cans are in high demand.

On 22 September, UNHCR jointly with UNDP conducted a workshop on "Promoting protection and integration of IDPs through the Humanitarian-Development Nexus approach in Zakarpatska and Ivano-Franklysk oblasts" where participants from partner organizations and IDP communities Joined to Identify priority areas and opportunities to operationalize the 'solutions from the start approach:

On 23 September. UNHCRs Field Office In Uzhhorod signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Zakarpatska Oblast Administration to cooperate on ensuring housing solutions for IDPs in the region. Within the MoU, UNHCR plans to renovate and equip residential apartments specifically allocated for IDPs by the Oblast Administration.