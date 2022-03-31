Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (27 march 2022)

The war in Ukraine has triggered one of the fastest-growing displacement and humanitarian crises on record. The geographic scope of the hostilities continues to expand, forcing people to flee their homes while millions are trapped in areas of escalating conflict.

Under the leadership of the United Nations Crisis Coordinator, UNHCR operates as part of the inter-agency humanitarian response, working in close coordination with local authorities and humanitarian partners. UNHCR is 'leading three clusters - Protection, Shelter and NFIs (non-food items), and CCCM (Camp Coordination and Camp Management).

The overall goal of UNHCR's operational delivery is to provide Immediate relief to those fleeing military hostilities, while helping to stabilize a situation of fast-paced displacement.

In the first month of the emergency response, UNHCR has been:

• Delivering essential Items, food and shelter support to individuals, households, and reception and collective centres hosting IDPs.

• Supporting local authorities in IDP-receiving locations to expand the immediate and medium-term reception capacity.

• Progressively rolling out a large-scale multi-purpose cash assistance programme to support displaced people meet their immediate basic needs.

• Providing protection counselling and services‘ including psychosocial support and legal aid, at border crossing points, online and in Locations where people have fled.