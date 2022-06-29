Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (27 June 2022)

It has been four months since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. Over the weekend, intense airstrikes and missile attacks hit multiple oblasts in various parts of Ukraine, including in the capital, causing destruction, civilian injuries and deaths. The fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, and humanitarian needs in the country are enormous and continue growing.

UNHCR has continued to expand the scale and reach of programmes, with the aim of delivering assistance and services as close as possible to the place where people are sheltering or have been displaced. UNHCR’s response has now reached more than 1.5 million people with protection services, assistance through cash or essential items, and shelter support to repair or protect their damaged homes from the elements.

UNHCR operates as part of the inter-agency emergency response and is leading three clusters - Protection, Shelter and NFIs (non-food items), and CCCM (Camp Coordination and Camp Management).

While providing immediate relief to those fleeing, UNHCR is also working closely with local and national actors to lay the groundwork for sustainable and durable solutions and ensure that our response is aligned with social programmes thus effectively reinforcing and complementing national systems.

The longer the war continues, the medium to longer-term needs that conflict-affected people, IDPs, and returnees will face to rebuild their lives will similarly rise and require sustained support from the humanitarian and broader international community.