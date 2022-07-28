Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (27 July 2022)

KEY RESPONSE FIGURES

Nearly 1.6 million people reached with assistance to date.

422,129 people received targeted protection assistance and information at border points, transit, and reception centres and through hotlines.

UNHCR has disbursed cash assistance to 436,000 individuals to support their basic needs.

614,580 people received essential items, clothes, and food assistance.

24,657 people received emergency shelter kits and support to repair and protect damaged homes.