Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (27 July 2022)

KEY RESPONSE FIGURES
-
Nearly 1.6 million people reached with assistance to date.
-
422,129 people received targeted protection assistance and information at border points, transit, and reception centres and through hotlines.
-
UNHCR has disbursed cash assistance to 436,000 individuals to support their basic needs.
-
614,580 people received essential items, clothes, and food assistance.
-
24,657 people received emergency shelter kits and support to repair and protect damaged homes.
-
113,500 people have received assistance through 135 humanitarian convoys delivered to hard-hit areas.