Ukraine

Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (27 July 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

KEY RESPONSE FIGURES

  • Nearly 1.6 million people reached with assistance to date.

  • 422,129 people received targeted protection assistance and information at border points, transit, and reception centres and through hotlines.

  • UNHCR has disbursed cash assistance to 436,000 individuals to support their basic needs.

  • 614,580 people received essential items, clothes, and food assistance.

  • 24,657 people received emergency shelter kits and support to repair and protect damaged homes.

  • 113,500 people have received assistance through 135 humanitarian convoys delivered to hard-hit areas.

Related Content