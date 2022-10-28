Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (26 October 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT:

• The security conditions across Ukraine remain dire. Russian forces continued strikes across Ukraine, with more energy infrastructure and residential areas being hit and killing and injuring civilians. From 1 to 23 October 2022, OHCHR recorded 908 civilian casualties across Ukraine.

• According to the Office of the President, almost 1.5 million people were left without electricity following the wave of attacks on energy facilities on 22 October. Scheduled power outages are expected in seven oblasts, including in the capital, Kyiv.

• Despite the escalation of hostilities and challenges of helping millions of people in Ukraine prepare for winter, UN Humanitarian Coordinator pledged that aid will not stop.

• UNHCR’s top priorities are to deliver the winterization response and critical assistance to people living in the newly liberated areas, and to implement our housing, protection, and assistance programmes in a way that supports the recovery and durable solutions of IDPs, returnees and conflict-affected people. UNHCR is working closely with local and national actors to reinforce national ownership and sustainability and ensure that UNHCR’s response effectively complements national systems.