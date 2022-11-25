Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (23 November 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT:

• On 17 and 23 November, further barrages of missiles targeted critical energy infrastructure across Ukraine, leaving millions of people, including pensioners, persons with disabilities and families with young children without electricity and heating.

• The attacks and related damage to infrastructure have also affected access to clean water. In Kyiv, an estimated population of 3 million people were left without water on 23 November. The authorities are working around the clock to restore the supply.

• Due to the extensive damage to critical infrastructure and consequent disruption to energy and heating in previously occupied areas, the government is helping to evacuate residents who want to move from Kherson and Mykolaiv during the harsh winter months.

• UNHCR’s winterization response continues to be a top priority.

Working to complement the efforts of the authorities, UNHCR has now reached over 789,000 displaced and conflict-affected individuals with winter support, including through shelter interventions, distribution of winterized items and cash to cover winter needs.