Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (22 August 2022)

Hostilities remain focused in the east and south and continue to force people to leave their homes and seek safety, either elsewhere in Ukraine or abroad. Efforts to evacuate civilians from Donetsk are ongoing and the government has reported that over 7,000 people have been supported to leave the region since 1 August. UNHCR works with local authorities to support evacuees with protection services and relief items.

Further instances of fighting close to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have been reported and fears of a possible catastrophe continue to mount. On 18 August, the President of Ukraine met with the President of Türkiye and the UN Secretary-General in Lviv where they discussed nuclear security and a possible mission of the IAEA, the UN Nuclear watchdog, to the site. Talks to seek access for the IAEA continue.

UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner Kelly Clements met with Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Vereshchuk on 17 August to discuss UNHCR’s support to the government and local partners to repair housing and deliver lifesaving aid in advance of winter.

A follow-up meeting took place with the Ministry of Reintegration on 22 August to discuss UNHCR’s winterization plan in greater detail. With winter only a few months away, responding to winterization needs is a key priority. UNHCR is scaling up programmes that enable IDPs, conflict-affected persons and returnees to access safe, warm and dignified accommodation during the harsh winter months.