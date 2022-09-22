Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (21 September 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

On 17 September, the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported that more than 80,000 people have been evacuated from particularly dangerous regions over the past month including 17,000 people from Donetska oblast under the mandatory evacuation scheme. UNHCR partners continue to provide assistance to evacuated IDPs in areas of arrival.

Reports of the discovery of mass graves in the city of lzyum, Kharkivska oblast are to be investigated by UN rights monitors.

Hostilities continue in eastern and southern Ukraine, with more reports of civilian casulties and damage to civilian infrastracture, including wider-scale disruption in power and water supplies .

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

Large areas in Kharkivska and Khersonska oblast are becoming newly accessible to the humanitarian agencies, allowing needs to be assessed and support to be provided to people who have endured months of heavy fighting. UNHCR contributed to the first UN humanitarian convoy to deliver aid to the newly accessible areas of Kharkivska oblast. More on next section (pg.2).

Close coordination and communication with the Government remains a key priority. On 13 September, UNHCR joined the first coordination meeting on newly accessible territories where state authorities discussed the major needs of conflict-affected population.

Over the past week, 30 houses were finished with repairs and insulation in Kyivska oblast so that families could stay in a warm home during the harsh winter months. Works continue in over 250 homes with many more underway.

UNHCR is working with the GBV sub-cluster to coordinate capacity enhancement and institutional support of state and non-state GBV actors to enable quality GBV prevention, risk mitigation and response across Ukraine. Several trainings have been facilitated for partner staff over the past two weeks.