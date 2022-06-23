Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (21 June 2022)

As the world marks World Refugee Day on 20 June, around 7.1 million Ukrainians are displaced within their country and around 5.2 million refugees from Ukraine are recorded across Europe.

The total forced displacement now exceeds 100 million people globally.

Ben Stiller, the actor, director, and long-time Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR visited Ukraine to give global visibility to the massive scale of displacement and humanitarian and recovery needs caused by the war in Ukraine and to mark World Refugee Day and emphasise that everyone has the right to seek safety – whoever, wherever and whenever. Mr. Stiller met with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba. Stiller emphasized that sustained attention to and support for the Ukrainian people and communities that have been impacted by the war is crucial, especially in view of the approaching winter which will be very harsh for those whose homes are damaged or completely destroyed. During his visit, Mr. Stiller met with families in Makariv whose homes had been destroyed and visited a community centre in Irpin that UNHCR had rehabilitated in 2014 to serve as a meeting place for people who had fled from Donetsk and Luhansk non-government-controlled areas. He also heard the compelling stories of several of these individuals about their terrifying experiences as displaced, for the second time.

This year, World Refugee Day’s emoji was created by a Ukrainian artist, Iryna Morykvas, who fled the war in Ukraine. A heart with an open door symbolizes the love and solidarity she encountered along her journey to safety. Through a partnership between Twitter and UNHCR, the emoji will be available on Twitter from June 19 to 25, with the hashtag #withrefugees, to honour the 100 million people forced to flee war and persecution.