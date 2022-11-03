Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (2 November 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT:

A new wave of missile attacks on 31 October left civilians injured and caused large-scale disruption to electricity and water supplies. This was the fifth time in October where a massive wave of attacks was launched on critical infrastructure across Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine noted that Russian missiles and drone attacks have now destroyed up to 40% of Ukraine’s energy system.

Rolling blackouts are being introduced.

While humanitarian needs continue to grow, UNHCR’s top priorities are to deliver the winterization response and critical assistance to people living in the newly liberated areas. UNHCR has now reached over 50% of the winter response target with over half a million people receiving winter assistance to date (more on pg. 4.)