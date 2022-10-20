Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (19 October 2022)

KEY FIGURES

6.24

million

Internally displaced persons in Ukraine*

17.7

million

People in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection**

11.5

million

People targeted for humanitarian assistance in the Ukraine Flash Appeal.

4.3

million

People targeted to be reached with UNHCR assistance.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT:

Drone and air attacks took place across Ukraine on 17 October, a week after the wide-spread air and missile attacks. Some 680 civilian casualties have been recorded in Ukraine from 1 to 16 October by the OHCHR. These attacks on civilian infrastructure are depriving people of essential electricity and water and exacerbating humanitarian needs.

The Ukraine Ministry of Energy assessed that 30% of Ukraine’s energy sector has been damaged since last Monday, with hundreds of towns and villages having lost power. The targeting of energy sources will hamper the country’s ability to face winter. Speeding up the winter response in the current context is critical.