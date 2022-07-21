Ukraine

Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (19 July 2022)

KEY RESPONSE FIGURES

  • Nearly 1.6 million people reached with assistance to date
  • 422,129 people received targed protection assistance and information at border points, transit, and reception centres and through hotlines.
  • 550,244 individuals enrolled to receive cash assistance and 391,372 individuals received their payments.
  • 625,577 people received essential items, clothes, shelter materials and food assistance
  • 107,525 people have received assistance through 127 humanitarian convoys delivered to hard-hit areas
  • 85,207 sleeping places created/impoved in a total of 278 reception & collective centres

