Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (19 July 2022)

KEY RESPONSE FIGURES
- Nearly 1.6 million people reached with assistance to date
- 422,129 people received targed protection assistance and information at border points, transit, and reception centres and through hotlines.
- 550,244 individuals enrolled to receive cash assistance and 391,372 individuals received their payments.
- 625,577 people received essential items, clothes, shelter materials and food assistance
- 107,525 people have received assistance through 127 humanitarian convoys delivered to hard-hit areas
- 85,207 sleeping places created/impoved in a total of 278 reception & collective centres