Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (17 August 2022)

6.6 million internally displaced people in Ukraine

17.7 million People in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection

KEY RESPONSE FIGURES

Over 1.68 million people reached with assistance to date

489,654 people received targeted protection assistance and information at border points, transit and reception centres and through hotlines

UNHCR has disbursed cash assistance to 487,615 individuals to support their basic need.

703,032 people received essential non-food items and clothes (516,354), food assistance (159,472) and shelter materials (27,206).

138,858 people have received assistance through 202 humanitarian convoys delivered to hard-hit areas.

89,904 sleeping places were created/improved with items such as beds and mattresses in a total of 294 reception & collective centres.