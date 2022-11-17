Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (16 November 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT:

• On 15 November, a wave of missile attacks hit critical infrastructure in at least 16 of the country’s 24 regions, and in the capital Kyiv, leaving millions of people in Ukraine without electricity, telecommunications, water or heating.

• The new wave of missile attacks – the largest on energy infrastructure since the start of the war according to the Ministry of Energy – comes at a critical time when the temperature is dropping, raising concerns about a serious humanitarian crisis during the harsh winter months. As a top priority, UNHCR is racing to reach as many people as possible with winter assistance (more on pg. 4.)

• In less than 72 hours after the Government of Ukraine regained control of the city of Kherson, UNHCR as part of the UN humanitarian convoy delivered critical aid to help thousands of civilians. UNHCR will continue to respond quickly to newly retaken areas.

• Over 3 million people have now been reached with protection services, assistance through cash or essential items, and shelter support. UNHCR continues to work to support and complement the authorities’ response.