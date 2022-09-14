Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (14 September 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Active hostilities continue to take a heavy toll on civilians in eastern and southern Ukraine. Ongoing damage to civilian infrastructure only increases the challenges towards preparing for winter - with more damaged buildings and homes in need of critical repairs.

The Government of Ukraine reported on 6 September that over 60,000 people had been evacuated over the month from Donetska, Kharkivska, Khersonska, Luhanska and Zaporizka oblasts in east and south - mainly children, women, people with low mobility and older people, in addition to those who had already evacuated from Donetska oblast through mandatory evacuation.