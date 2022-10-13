Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR Operational Response, Delivery Updates (12 October 2022)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT:

• At least 12 civilians were killed and more than 100 injured in cities across Ukraine on 10 October as the direct result of the Russian Federation’s widespread missile attacks on densely populated areas in what constitutes an escalation of the war. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, condemned the attacks in a statement.

• Attacks have also been levied on key civilian infrastructure, including the energy network, causing large-scale blackouts and leaving people without power. These attacks on infrastructure exacerbate concerns over capacities of IDPs and conflict affected people to cope over the coming winter months.

• As areas continue to become newly accessible, the vast scale of the humanitarian needs and the extensive damage to critical infrastructure is becoming apparent. In Lyman in Donetska oblast, the Interior Ministry reported damage to half of the residential buildings, with 10% destroyed completely. Assisting conflict affected people in these newly liberated areas is a key priority.

• While providing immediate relief, UNHCR is also working closely with local and national actors to lay the groundwork for recovery and durable solutions and ensure that our response is effectively reinforcing and complementing national systems.